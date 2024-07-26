Is Pontiac Vibe The Same Car As The Toyota Matrix?

Car makers, like any manufacturer, want their products to be distinctive and follow their brands. It helps build customer loyalty to a level other industries can only dream about. Despite their competitive sales tactics, however, auto manufacturers do work cooperatively from time to time.

One example is the joint partnership between General Motors and Toyota that created the New United Motor Manufacturing Inc. plant in Fremont, CA in 1986. This partnership resulted in a sport wagon or crossover utility vehicle for each brand for the model year 2003. Pontiac unveiled its Vibe, assembled in the Fremont factory, and Toyota introduced the Matrix, which was assembled in Ontario, Canada. The cars were sporty, practical, fuel-efficient, and initially well-received.

It was also no coincidence that they had so much in common. They were essentially the same vehicle underneath the body panels, running on the same Toyota engine and transmission and a Corolla platform. They were both four-door, front-wheel-drive wagons with optional AWD and offered a 1.8 liter, 4-cylinder engine in their first year of production.

[Featured image by Chris via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled| CC-BY-SA-2.0]