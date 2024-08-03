5 Of The Most Iconic Chevrolets From The 1970s

The 1970 Chevelle Super Sport (SS) 454 LS6 is widely regarded as one of the most impressive Chevy muscle cars of all time, with its revised sheet metal and phenomenal performance being major factors in its success. It packed a 454 cubic-inch (7.4-liter) big-block V8 engine that generated 450 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. This not only became the pinnacle of Chevelle SS performance, but it also made the 1970 Chevelle SS 454 LS6 the most powerful production car of its day.

For context, buyers who opted for the 1970 Chevelle LS5 had access to a less powerful version of the 454 big-block, which supplied just 360 hp. Those who settled for the SS 396 had to content themselves with a 402 cubic-inch engine that was good for either 350 or 375 horsepower.

The competition also paled in comparison, even when it came to other GM brands. A 1970 Pontiac GTO with the 455 high-output Ram Air IV engine developed only 360 hp, while a 1970 Oldsmobile 442 with the W-30 package had 370 horsepower. Of the available options, the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda came closest to matching the Chevelle SS 454 LS6's power, with its iconic 426 cubic-inch Hemi V8 providing 425 hp.