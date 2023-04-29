Google Pixel Fold: Features The Foldable Smartphone Needs To Have

Google's Pixel line of smartphones has been capturing hearts and stellar photographs ever since its first launch in 2016. Every year since, Google has revamped, reiterated, and redesigned the flagships, which always score highly on reviews, even if the sales figures are only a few percent of the overall market.

The company has had rumors of it developing foldable devices for a long time now, with every year bringing new leaks and corresponding reports of delays. That's about to change, with 2023 looking like the year that the Pixel Fold makes it to market. This was further cemented when Android Authority got its hands on the Pixel roadmap, which mentions two devices coming at Google I/O in April or May of this year — codenamed Lynx and Felix.

Lynx refers to the Pixel 7a, with Google usually releasing the mid-range handset at the spring developers conference. Felix is the Pixel Fold, although we're not entirely sure that will be its official name when it is announced.

We've used a Pixel device or so throughout the years and have some thoughts on what Google needs to do for a successful first attempt at a foldable.