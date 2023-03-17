Major Security Flaw Discovered By Google In Samsung Modems - Check If Your Phone Is Affected

For several years, Samsung's Exynos chipsets have faced severe criticism for being not competitive enough compared to offerings from Qualcomm. These chips were notorious for offering poor battery life, suffered from overheating issues, and typically offered underwhelming camera and gaming performance. These issues had become a major PR nightmare for Samsung, leading to the company choosing not to release an Exynos-powered Galaxy S23 lineup for 2023. In fact, Qualcomm chipsets will likely power all flagship-grade Samsung smartphones for the foreseeable future. While Samsung refuses to give up on the Exynos lineup, it is becoming evident that these chipsets will mostly be relegated to Samsung's low-end and mid-tier smartphone offerings, at least for the foreseeable future.

And just when we thought things couldn't get any worse for the Exynos lineup, we now hear reports of a major security flaw affecting several Exynos chipsets. The security advisory comes from Google's Project Zero security team, who has also indicated that the issue affects the firmware used with Exynos-made modems. According to the report, hackers could exploit this vulnerability by simply sending a malicious SMS text to the victim's phone or by infecting the phone by installing an app with malicious code.

Once the hacker infects the target device, they could potentially take control of the device's microphone, camera, and other sensors. Even worse, they could also potentially access sensitive information stored on the phone — including passwords and photos. The post on the Project Zero blog also indicated that the flaw is relatively easy to exploit, even by teams with access to "limited additional research and development."