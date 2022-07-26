Here's What We Know Aboout The Google Pixel Fold's Cameras

Google's first foldable phone — tentatively called the Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad — is still very a much device floating in the realm of rumors and speculations. However, the code of Google's apps and Android updates has occasionally dropped hints about a foldable phone codenamed "Passport" and "Pipit" being in the pipeline. Developer Kuba Wojciechowski has now dug up some information about the foldable phone's camera hardware.

Going by the internal designation of "P7" in the code, Wojciechowski discovered that the device is linked to the GN1 sensor that will likely be used as its main snapper. Introduced in May of 2020, the Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor rolls with a 50-megapixel resolution and was touted to be the first in-house sensor that used both the Dual Pixel and Tetra Pixel (for 4-in-1 pixel binning) technologies.

If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's the same sensor Google fitted inside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Also appearing in early development code was a mention of IMX363, a 12.2-megapixel sensor that Google has been using on its phones for years. There is also the mention of Sony's IMX386 sensor, which also serves ultrawide photography duties on the Google Pixel 6a.