Here's What We Know Aboout The Google Pixel Fold's Cameras
Google's first foldable phone — tentatively called the Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad — is still very a much device floating in the realm of rumors and speculations. However, the code of Google's apps and Android updates has occasionally dropped hints about a foldable phone codenamed "Passport" and "Pipit" being in the pipeline. Developer Kuba Wojciechowski has now dug up some information about the foldable phone's camera hardware.
Going by the internal designation of "P7" in the code, Wojciechowski discovered that the device is linked to the GN1 sensor that will likely be used as its main snapper. Introduced in May of 2020, the Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor rolls with a 50-megapixel resolution and was touted to be the first in-house sensor that used both the Dual Pixel and Tetra Pixel (for 4-in-1 pixel binning) technologies.
If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's the same sensor Google fitted inside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Also appearing in early development code was a mention of IMX363, a 12.2-megapixel sensor that Google has been using on its phones for years. There is also the mention of Sony's IMX386 sensor, which also serves ultrawide photography duties on the Google Pixel 6a.
Stay skeptical of these fancy foldable leaks
It appears that just like the Pixel 6 Pro, Google's foldable phone will also offer a triple rear camera setup. Wojciechowski's tweet thread further adds the Sony IMX355 sensor will handle selfie duties on the alleged foldable phone. Previous code analysis by the folks over at 9to5Google also revealed the presence of two 8-megapixel front cameras on the phone with the same Sony sensor.
Now, do keep in mind that the developer extracted all the details from the GS101 Camera Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL) that shipped with the Android 13 Beta 4. Plus, he also notes that these details "might not be 100% accurate."
It is worth noting here that despite rocking capable camera hardware that looks identical on the surface, Google is apparently using different sensors compared to that of the Pixel 7 Pro, which is due for a Fall debut.
Rumors claim that instead of the tall aspect ratio offered by the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, Google's foldable phone will chase the square-ish design that we last saw on the Oppo Find N. But do keep in mind that this is not official information, and the company might change things as development on the phone moves forward. So far, Google itself has remained mum on any foldable phone plans, even though Android has lately started making major changes for foldable devices to improve the large-screen experience.