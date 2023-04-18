Google Pixel Fold Leak Teases Price, Launch Date, And Key Features

Competition is good, especially in the foldable arena where customers are begging daily for prices to come down. At least there is more than one viable option now, and several reputable rumors have long tipped us off to Google's plan for adding another — the Pixel Fold, which first tickled the smartphone world in 2021. After several delays, it sounds like we may finally be nearing a release.

According to a new CNBC report, the Pixel Fold will be announced this May at Google I/O. Since its debut, the developer conference held in San Francisco has historically been software-oriented, but Google has announced devices there in previous years.

The race for smaller price tags may begin with the Pixel Fold's launch, albeit barely. Google is supposedly targeting a $1,700 retail price, which undercuts the Galaxy Z Fold 4 by $100. You might be able to snag the Oppo Find N2 for considerably less — if you can find it in the United States, that is.

The report suggests that the Pixel Fold will have a stronger hinge (the strongest, it claims) to help you unfold the phone into a 7.6-inch tablet form factor. The outerscreen will be 5.8 inches diagonally, about .4 inches shy of Samsung's. While this report still hasn't produced the official renders we're salivating for, previous concepts leave us with some specs to ponder.