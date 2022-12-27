The Top 10 Best Cars We Drove In 2022

The thing that makes a truck like the Ford Raptor R appealing is its potential. If you had one, you could tackle vast terrains and ramp it off hills, but realistically, it's more likely to spend more time in a Home Depot parking lot than leaping through the air. That's why it was a real treat to drive the Raptor R in an environment that could showcase all of that potential.

Michigan's Silver Lake sand dunes stood as imposing waves of earth that towered above us, but the Raptor R made quick work of them, powering up their sides with enough force to fling us over the top or carve across them like a 700-horsepower surfboard. I remember how inhospitable it was that day: cold and rainy, with high winds pelting sand across every surface. Meanwhile, the Raptor's cabin was perfectly comfortable. Well, as comfortable as it could be as I flung it around. I thought to myself "I'm going to try and break this thing" because I knew that this situation didn't call for a delicate hand. It was a heck of a stress test, and the Raptor R kept on rocking.