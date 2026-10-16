12 Auto Brands That Drivers Say Started Off Great, But Got Worse Over Time

It's no secret that the auto industry is struggling right now. The market is facing slowing growth in the face of affordability issues, the end of EV incentives, and an increasing sentiment that many automakers these days are getting worse. In some cases, it's just personal opinion, as some vehicles are no worse and even a little better than those same vehicles were 10 or 20 years ago. However, there are some things that are actually getting worse, like the proliferation of subscription services in vehicles, the disappearance of categories like the family sedan, and the near-ubiquitous use of turbochargers and CVT transmissions, both of which have their own sets of problems.

So, it's no surprise that there is a hefty list of automakers that people believe have gotten worse over the years. To make things a little easier, we rounded up a bunch of consumer sentiment about various automakers to find out why people think these things. Sometimes it's vehicle selection, other times it's mechanical choices, and sometimes it's just the way the auto industry has gone. For example, JD Power says that modern infotainment displays are a common complaint among consumers, even when they're working properly. Since big screens are in nearly all modern vehicles, it's a good example of auto trends that often make people mad that isn't specific to a single automaker.