5 Ford Engines You Should Steer Clear Of

Ford has a diverse portfolio of products, engines included. From tiny EcoBoosts to the massive Power Stroke diesels in Super Duty models, Ford has covered a lot of real estate in terms of engine development — and that means there's also plenty of room for things to go wrong. While modern engines like the Coyote V8 and 7.3L Power Stroke are generally quite reliable, even this venerable company has had its hiccups over the years — and quite a few of them, in fact, ranging from poor design choices to defective parts.

It's not surprising for such a long-lived brand to have some major flops over the years, be it the infamous Ford Pinto or the dismal publicity of the Edsel brand. Generally, though, Ford's engines aren't the highlight of the show. Sometimes, though, a car's engine is so bad that it elevates even good-quality vehicles to the Hall of Shame. These are the ones we'll focus on — engines that are so bad that they effectively defined the cars they were in.

In this article, we'll look at several recent Ford engines that are either fundamentally flawed or have been so unreliable that they actively discourage consumers from purchasing vehicles with them. To keep things somewhat fair, we'll stick to modern engines used for their intended purpose, comparing them to other engines in their class. Let's open up the hood and have a look.