What Is An Interference Engine And How Is It Different From A Regular Engine?

An interference engine is one in which the valves and the pistons operate within the same space inside the cylinder. The timing belt or chain regulates the movement of these internal engine parts so that they cannot occupy the same space at the same time. The valves extend when the pistons are in a lower position, and they retract when the pistons come up higher within the cylinder. Under normal conditions, the valves and pistons will not make contact with each other — unless the timing belt or chain malfunctions.

Most of the engines in today's vehicles are interference engines. The reason for this is one word – performance. Interference engines allow for a higher compression ratio and larger valves that can open further to provide better engine breathing. An interference engine design is also good for lower emissions and improved fuel economy.

But if the timing belt fails or the timing chain "jumps time" and gets out of sync, the pistons can collide with the valves, causing major and expensive engine damage. As to how long timing chains last and do they need to be replaced, proper vehicle maintenance should allow the timing chain to last as long as the engine. Vehicles that use timing belts must have them changed at the manufacturer's recommended interval, usually every 60,000 to 100,000 miles.

