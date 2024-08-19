How Long Do Timing Chains Last And Do They Need To Be Replaced?

The answer to the question about how long timing chains last and whether they need to be replaced has two possible answers. It all depends on your answer to this question: Do you maintain your car properly?

If your answer is yes, congratulations! Your timing chain should last the life of your car without giving you any problems whatsoever — as it is intended to. Regular oil changes and servicing at the manufacturer's recommended intervals should keep your timing chain clean, cool, and intact without any need to replace it. Whether you have an SOHC or a DOHC engine, you have nothing to be concerned about.

But if your answer is no, watch out! In addition to many other problems that can result from neglecting your vehicle's care, your timing chain could deteriorate and cause a lot of damage to your engine. This is a near-guarantee of a very expensive repair job, on top of replacing the timing chain itself. Worst-case scenario, the pistons could make contact with the valves and destroy the engine. Understanding the role of your timing chain in your engine's health will help explain why proper car care is so important for trouble-free driving.

