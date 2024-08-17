5 Signs That Your Engine's Timing Belt Is Bad

The inner workings of an engine aren't all about gears and pistons. There are actually quite a few more flexible components, intended to link some of the moving parts that otherwise wouldn't be able to make contact with one another — at least, not easily. One good example of this is the timing belt. It's the timing belt that connects the camshaft and crankshaft in the engine together, locking them in step with firm, yet flexible teeth. By locking these components together, the timing belt ensures that they both spin at the exact same rate, which in turn ensures the engine's cylinders fire off precisely in sequence. To put it simply, the timing belt's job is to maintain the timing of the engine's operation.

The timing belt is an absolutely vital component despite its relative simplicity, and if there's a problem with it, many of the engine's processes will be thrown completely off-schedule. Even if the other parts are technically working, if they can't cooperate in concert, the engine won't run properly. This is definitely not a safe way to drive, so you'll want to get that timing belt serviced as soon as possible. If you're not sure if your car's problems are centered around the timing belt, though, there are some signs you can keep an eye out for.