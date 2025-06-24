Common Problems With The Ford 5.4 Triton Engine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some people have described the Ford 5.4L Triton engine as "one of the worst V8's ever produced." And while it didn't make it onto our list of the three worst V8 engines, there's still some credibility to the criticisms. Even though the vehicles it powered are popular, like F-150s from the 2000s, the engine itself has a rocky reputation.

Introduced in 1997, the 5.4L Triton engine was primarily used in Ford trucks and SUVs, but it was later adapted for sports cars like the Ford Shelby GT500. The last model to use it was the 2014 Ford Expedition. Across its 17-year run, the 5.4L Triton engine can be separated into two main generations. The first was a 2-valve design that was used from 1997 until 2004. The second was a 3-valve design that was used from 2004 to 2014. A 4-valve design was also released for use in a handful of sports cars.

Ford never issued any recalls specific to the 5.4L Triton, though it did release dozens of technical service bulletins related to the engine throughout the years. Some were unique to specific versions of the engine, such as a rough idle associated with the 3-valve version (TSB 12-7-10). Other problems are more general and could be found across the different generations and versions, such as spark plug issues. Perhaps the most notorious general issue is the 5.4L Triton's affinity for poor engine timing, which can be caused by numerous faulty components, from the timing chain to the tensioners. While the minor issues can occur at any time, the more serious problems usually pop up at high mileages — and some of them are a death sentence for the engine.