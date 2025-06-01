Ford's 3.5-Liter EcoBoost Engine: Which Years Should You Avoid (According To Owners)

Ford's range of EcoBoost engines — which include all sorts of engines with three, four, and six-cylinder layouts — are used in a huge amount of different models, with some sporting award-winning technology, and all adorning turbochargers. The EcoBoost engine likely comes as Ford's answer to the growing popularity of downsizing, which sees automakers swapping out old, big capacity naturally aspirated engines for smaller, turbocharged, and more efficient units.

One example from Ford's expansive catalog of models is the F-150, America's favorite fullsize pickup truck. Whereas many iterations of the mighty F-150 have traditionally sported V8 engines, more recent generations have instead opted to use the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, while 2025 Ford F-150 models now use a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 in the hybrid version, further showing how downsizing has affected the pickup truck's methods of motivation over the years.

The F-150 isn't the only Ford to have made use of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine either. Even the brand's flagship supercar was powered by a different variation of the EcoBoost V6, which can be seen in our first drive of the Ford GT, as was the Explorer, Expedition, and Transit. However, not every Ford model powered by the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine has proven to be reliable, with owners on Reddit complaining about timing chain problems, cam phaser failures, and a whole raft of other reliability concerns. Not all model years are affected though, and we've highlighted below the iterations which are proving most troublesome.

