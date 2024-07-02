Every Ford Model Powered By The 3.5L EcoBoost V6 Engine

Though electric cars are becoming more and more common today, gas engines are still preferred by many enthusiasts. While they have an obvious flaw in negatively impacting the environment, Ford is a company that has sought minimize the harm such engines bring. Thus, it created the EcoBoost engine, a specialized engine that takes full advantage of performance-boosting design choices like turbocharging and direct fuel injection. As of today, these engines have been in use for over a decade, with the 3.5-liter variant deserving some extra attention.

We've previously ranked the 3.5-liter version as one of the best EcoBoost engines in Ford's lineup, as well as on of the most reliable Ford engines in general. EcoBoost is designed to squeeze out as much power as possible from smaller capacities, and this V6 is able to take advantage of this extra power very well. If you're into getting as much power as possible from your ride, it's not a bad idea to have this engine on your radar. It's also not a bad idea to check out the engine's history by looking at every Ford Model powered by a 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine.

This article will primarily focus on models and model years that had a 3.5-liter EcoBoost rather than engines of other sizes. The redesigned 3.5-liter EcoBoost will also be included, as numerous models ended up having both versions of the engine throughout their lifespan.