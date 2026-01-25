5 Rare Dodge Muscle Cars Every Collector Wants

At the very beginning, Dodge focused on making reliable, robust vehicles that would serve as all-purpose vehicles for the growing American market. The 1930s saw Dodge introduce independent front suspension and an L-head eight-cylinder engine while the 1940s were mostly characterized by war production. Before, Dodge was "just" a family car brand, but when the 1960s rolled around, Dodge found its muscle car mark.

Models like the Charger, Challenger, and Coronet defined the brand. However, in recent years, Dodge has taken a different route focusing more on EVs, moving away from its muscle car heritage. Additionally, Dodge discontinued most of the models that defined that very heritage. Are classic muscle cars going out of style? Not really.

It's actually the opposite — old muscle cars are only getting rarer and more valuable. Although there are many special Dodge muscle cars, some are more special than others. Whether it is rarity, the price, pop culture, or sheer power, choosing the most special of them all is difficult. Still, here are five rare Dodge muscle cars every collector wants.