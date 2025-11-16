Are Classic Muscle Cars Going Out Of Style? Here's What The Data Says

As with many cultural artifacts, the passing of time tends to skew our perceptions of cars greatly. Think about it this way. In 1995, you could go to a classic car show anywhere in America and see a whole bunch of lovingly-maintained classics from the mid-1960s. In 2025, you can go to a classic car show and still see lots of mint 1960s classics. The only difference today is that both the cars and the people are all 30 years older, and the new cars of the 1990s are now considered classics in their own right.

As time passes and generations shift, so too do tastes in cars, both in terms of the contemporary vehicles on the market and the classic vehicles one may yearn to buy when they have the means. Oftentimes, the popularity of a classic car is driven by people who either owned (or dreamt of owning) that car when they were younger. That's certainly been the case with the original generation of American muscle cars built roughly between 1964 and 1972, and the baby boomers they were marketed to.

But with the Boomer generation now aging well into their senior years and Gen X and Millennials making up a large part of the car hobby, there's been some speculation that the popularity of vintage muscle cars may be on the decline. Indeed, a lot of those younger enthusiasts tend to like cars from more recent eras, but data shows that the appeal of the classic American muscle car stretches beyond the Boomers.