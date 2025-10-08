Will Hagerty Insure A Daily Driver? Here's What You Should Know

From its marketplace offerings to events like the Amelia Concours and RADwood, Hagerty is a fixture on the classic car scene. The company is also well known among enthusiasts for offering specialized insurance for collector and vintage vehicles. Its coverage options include an agreed-value policy that protects the value of a classic car that isn't driven regularly. Owners like this protection because the premiums tend to be less than regular car insurance. So, it's reasonable to wonder about adding your daily driver to an existing Hagerty policy to save time and possibly money. The short answer is no.

Hagerty's underwriting protocols are the opposite of standard auto insurers such as Geico and Allstate; daily-use vehicles are explicitly disqualified from coverage. These guidelines specify that vehicles protected by the company shouldn't be used for commuting, errands, or any routine travel. Hagerty wants to protect only secondary, pleasure-use vehicles. The approach makes sense, as daily drivers are more at risk for collisions, theft, and other incidents because they're on the road more frequently. If you're most focused on insuring a classic car, here's what you need to know.