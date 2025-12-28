The Charger 500 HEMI Is So Rare Most Mopar Fans Have Never Seen One

The 1969 Charger 500 HEMI is a very rare bird. While estimates project that somewhere between 392 and 580 examples of the 1969 Charger 500 were ever built, only 67 were produced with a 426 cubic-inch HEMI engine, and only 27 of those HEMIs were produced with a four-speed manual transmission. The remaining 52 HEMI-engined cars came with the Torqueflite automatic transmission, while most of the other Charger 500s had the 440 cubic-inch engine mated to the Torqueflite. This was just two years after a limited-run Barracuda packed one of the rarest HEMI engines.

The 1969 Dodge Charger was the second year of the new-for-1968 Charger 'coke-bottle' body style, which was selling very well. But while the new Charger had great appeal to retail consumers, it was not achieving the desired success on the NASCAR circuit, where these body design elements limited its ultimate top speed. With a very poor Dodge showing of only five victories out of 49 races, the manufacturer's championship for 1968 went to Ford. Dodge needed to up its game to compete at speeds up to 200 mph on the superspeedways.

Dodge engineers concluded that the Charger's aerodynamics needed improvement, so they went to work on the Charger's shortcomings. This new version of the Charger was named the Charger 500, for the 500 examples NASCAR required to be built with the necessary modifications for homologation. A bumblebee stripe wrapped around the rear of the Charger 500 is emblazoned with the '500' name.