This Limited-Run Barracuda Packed One Of The Rarest Engines Of All Time

Surprisingly, the Plymouth Barracuda beat the Ford Mustang to the ponycar market by a few weeks back in 1964. Unfortunately, the first-generation Barracuda of 1964-66 was little more than a Plymouth Valiant with a fastback roof grafted on, limiting its market appeal.

When the second-gen Barracuda appeared for the 1967 model year, it had greatly improved styling and came as a notchback coupe, fastback, or convertible. It became the best-selling generation of the Barracuda, a few years before emissions regulations and high insurance premiums conspired to kill off the muscle cars.

To boost the Barracuda's performance cred, the decision was made to go drag racing in the Super Stock classes of the National Hot Rod Association and American Hot Rod Association. It would pack a full-race version of Chrysler's HEMI engine in its smaller, lighter body. This was not the street version of the HEMI available in other Chrysler Corp. vehicles and was designated solely for drag racing. This is why the HEMI Barracuda's engine is so rare.

The next step was to send the Barracudas, along with some Dodge Darts that would also receive the HEMI treatment, to Hurst Performance, where the conversions would take place. The dealers were notified that these limited-edition, special-purpose, not for passenger use vehicles could be ordered. The HEMI Barracudas were available only in the fastback body style, using Body Code BO29 and the transmission code for either a four-speed manual (393) or a three-speed automatic transmission (395). The HEMI Barracuda was a complete package, and only 72 would be produced.