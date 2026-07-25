3 Common Problems With 3-Cylinder Engines

When gas skyrocketed past $4 per gallon in early 2026, trading the pump anxiety for a highly-efficient vehicle with a smaller engine was a great feeling. You may not have had the bragging rights of those driving electric vehicles, but there's no question that vehicles with smaller engines are more fuel-efficient than those with larger six- and eight-cylinder engines. You've likely been behind the wheel of a four-cylinder car at some point in your life — as many as two-thirds of vehicles have this type of engine. They've gained popularity for several reasons, including stricter emissions standards, changing trends, and emerging technology. Many are paired with a turbocharger for more power, meaning you can even find bigger cars, like midsize SUVs, sporting these smaller engines.

If you're not a gearhead, you may not realize that engine sizes are not limited to four, six, or eight cylinders. Some vehicles have three cylinders, and they're often used in smaller cars because they're more efficient and lightweight, leaving more room in the engine compartment and offering more flexibility in how the vehicle's interior is designed. Many popular vehicles on the road today have three-cylinder engines under the hood, including the Nissan Rogue and the Buick Envista. While you may be paying less at the pump, vehicles with these smaller engines do have some downsides as well. If you're thinking of buying a new car, here are three common problems with three-cylinder engines that you should consider before you sign on the dotted line.