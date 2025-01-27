6 Reasons Why Your Car Shakes When It's Idle

Anyone who's been around cars for long enough has probably experienced one or two inconveniences or malfunctions. Despite their durability and capacity to provide years of reliable service, the vehicles we drive are not indestructible and are subject to wear and tear over time. While keeping up with routine maintenance and caring for your car properly are great ways to ensure its long-lasting performance, age and mileage will still take their toll. Ultimately, there's no guarantee that your vehicle won't develop at least a minor issue at some point.

If that does happen, it's vital that you're able to recognize the signs and address the problem before it becomes more severe. Most drivers are aware of the fact that cars can make some pretty strange noises when something's wrong. However, noises aren't the only sign of mechanical trouble that your vehicle can display.

Another issue that you may encounter if your car is experiencing a malfunction is shakiness and vibration. This can happen at any time while your engine is running and can be the result of various problems. However, if your car shakes when idle, there are usually a handful of conditions that may be to blame. Some of the most likely reasons for a car to shake when idling include things like worn-out motor mounts or a problem with the ignition system.

As a former professional mechanic, I'll shed some light on the issue. We'll cover the most common causes of this problem, as well as some of the potential fixes and what your next steps should be if you experience the issue yourself. So, from a dirty engine air filter to vacuum leaks and a damaged serpentine belt, here are six reasons why your car shakes when it's idle.