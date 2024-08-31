How Many Engine Mounts Does A Car Have And How Long Do They Last?

The engines that power our cars — even the smallest ones — are extremely heavy. While smaller engines like four-cylinders and V6s can weigh between 200 and 450 pounds, larger motors like heavy-duty diesels and V8s can weigh up to 700 pounds. That's a lot of weight, not only for your car to carry while it's sitting stationary, but especially when you're driving down the road navigating various bumps and curves and the internal pistons are pounding up and down. Basically, your engine bounces around a lot during normal operation, which is why it's not just welded to the vehicle's frame.

Instead, our engines rely on special components known as engine or motor mounts to hold them in place. These parts use rubber bushings to enable the natural movement of the engine as we drive and as the mechanical parts inside the motor move around at incredibly high speeds. They allow for this movement without letting the engine bounce into other components or break free.

Depending on your vehicle and its engine, your car most likely has between two and four motor mounts. They're commonly found located at the sides and backs of the engine bay, and they often look like large circular metal brackets with thick rubber bushings. If you're curious about learning more about motor mounts, how to determine the number of motor mounts your car has, and how long they last, we've got you covered. As a former professional auto repair technician and a lifelong car nerd, I'll break it down for you. Here's everything you need about engine mounts.

