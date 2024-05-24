Is It Worth Replacing An Engine Mount, And How Much Does It Cost?
All vehicles, from cars to trucks, have engine mounts. The primary function of this component is to keep the engine intact while you drive and protect it from vibrations and shocks. Additionally, it's also instrumental in keeping the noise down. All these factors result in an improved ride quality, as well as a longer lifespan for the engine as well as other connected parts.
That said, every part of your vehicle goes through some degree of wear and tear with time, and your engine mount is no different. While they typically last for about seven years, your driving and maintenance habits might necessitate an earlier replacement. Driving with a worn-out or damaged engine mount is a bad habit that can ruin your vehicle's engine and make it susceptible to more problems in the future. That's why you need to be aware of the signs of an engine mount failure so you know when to schedule an appointment with the mechanic for a potential replacement.
How can you tell if your engine mount needs replacing?
The most common sign of a failing engine mount is increased vibration or even excess noise when you drive. You might also experience a lot of jerky movements, especially when trying to speed up. Another thing to watch out for is a banging or rattling sound coming from the engine bay — this is usually the result of the engine moving within the bay.
If you've experienced some of these things yourself, it's a good idea to physically inspect the engine mount and look for obvious signs of damage, like corrosion or cracking. If you see these signs of wear, take your vehicle to a trained mechanic. Keep in mind that while your car might still start and operate as it usually does, it's best not to put off getting your vehicle inspected by an expert, so you can replace the engine mount and do anything else that's necessary to avoid more issues down the road.
What does it cost, though?
The cost of replacing an engine mount can vary widely based on the make and model of your car, as well as the type of mount that's used. J.D. Power, however, estimates that replacing an engine mount is likely to cost anywhere between $446 and $498.
RepairPal indicates that the total cost (on average) of an engine mount replacement is between $478 and $532, including labor costs. Taxes and other fees might take this number even higher. While this is how much an engine mount replacement will set you back, there's a possibility that the engine mount failure has caused damage to the engine itself or other components. In this case, you'll have to pay for any additional repairs that might be required as well. If you're dealing with a new mechanic, be sure to familiarize yourself with the scams and techniques some mechanics use to overcharge people, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.
Also, while there are numerous DIY auto maintenance jobs that a lot of people can do on their own, it's best to leave replacing an engine mount to a professional, given how heavy these components are known to be. You also want to avoid damaging the engine or the surrounding components by using the wrong tools or improperly attaching the mount.