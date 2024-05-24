Is It Worth Replacing An Engine Mount, And How Much Does It Cost?

The cost of replacing an engine mount can vary widely based on the make and model of your car, as well as the type of mount that's used. J.D. Power, however, estimates that replacing an engine mount is likely to cost anywhere between $446 and $498.

RepairPal indicates that the total cost (on average) of an engine mount replacement is between $478 and $532, including labor costs. Taxes and other fees might take this number even higher. While this is how much an engine mount replacement will set you back, there's a possibility that the engine mount failure has caused damage to the engine itself or other components. In this case, you'll have to pay for any additional repairs that might be required as well. If you're dealing with a new mechanic, be sure to familiarize yourself with the scams and techniques some mechanics use to overcharge people, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Also, while there are numerous DIY auto maintenance jobs that a lot of people can do on their own, it's best to leave replacing an engine mount to a professional, given how heavy these components are known to be. You also want to avoid damaging the engine or the surrounding components by using the wrong tools or improperly attaching the mount.