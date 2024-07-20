How To Check Your Vehicle Engine For Vacuum Leaks

In my 35-plus years of working on cars, I have encountered nearly every frustrating troubleshooting problem in the book. Part of the issue stems from my affinity for old Jeeps and classic cars, which tend to generate more problems due to the deterioration of decades-old rubber gaskets, seals, and hoses. While it's usually easy to locate an oil or coolant leak thanks to the drip, stream, or fountain of liquid coming from said leak, finding vacuum leaks can be a less straightforward process.

The vacuum pressure produced by the movement of the pistons in your engine is not only used to pull the fuel-air mixture into the cylinders via the intake valves. An array of hoses coming from the intake manifold distributes that vacuum to other parts of your car like the brake booster, distributor vacuum advance, and positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valves.

A vacuum leak generally won't keep your engine from starting, but it can be one of the issues that activate that pesky "check engine" light on your dashboard. It could also cause other problems like a high idle or poor performance under load, like when accelerating or climbing a hill. Here are a few ways to identify where a vacuum leak is coming from and what you need to do to fix it.