5 3-Cylinder Engines That Are More Powerful Than Most V6s

Although turbocharging has long been part of the automotive industry, and adding boost to an engine has always been popular among race car builders and enthusiasts, the degree to which modern cars have embraced turbochargers is remarkable. From the 1980s through to the 2000s, it was rare to find a turbocharged engine in something other than a performance car, but today many companies incorporate turbocharged engines across their entire lineups.

What this means, of course, is that today's smaller turbocharged engines make horsepower and torque figures that would formerly only be found in cars with much larger engines. These days, it's not uncommon at all to find turbocharged four-cylinders that make more power than most V8s. Likewise, we are starting to see some even smaller, three-cylinder turbocharged engines that make power that would put many older V6s to shame, and some that even outgun most modern V6s.

Thanks to turbocharging, an engine type that was once found only in tiny, fuel-sipping runabouts is now powering an increasing number of both mainstream family cars as well as high-performance specialty vehicles. Here are five of the more impressive three-cylinder engine offerings out there today, which power everything from rally-bred hot hatchbacks and popular SUVs to highly experimental racing cars.