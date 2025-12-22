5 Four-Cylinder Engines That Pump Out More Power Than Most V8s

There's no replacement for displacement — or is there? While V8s have always been associated with big horsepower (and still are, at least when we're talking about the most powerful V8s ever), humble four-cylinder engines have proven over the years that it is entirely possible to make big power with half the number of cylinders you'd find in a big, burly V8.

Now, to be clear, none of these can hang with ultra-high-performance eight-cylinders powering hypercars like the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut, so don't go expecting four-figure horsepower numbers here. If you want that, you'll have to turn to heavily modified modern drag racing engines. However, these four-bangers will give more mundane V8s, like the 490-hp 6.2-liter power plant in the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, a run for their money and then some, with power numbers starting at the 350-hp mark and climbing ever upward.

From the four-cylinder boxer engine powering the most recent Porsche 718 Boxster S to a couple of boosted inline-fours from the glory days of Group B rallying, here are a handful of four-cylinders that make V8 levels of power. And, just to add a bit of spice, we're sticking to gasoline engines here, not taking any electric motors into account.