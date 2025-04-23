The AMG C63 S E Performance Is A Breathtaking Achievement I Can't Recommend You Buy

Driving the Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance, I couldn't help but imagine a confused German engineer sitting in the passenger seat, wondering why I wasn't having as much fun as its 671 horsepower should unlock. After all, as sports sedans go, you really can't question the latest C63's bonafides.

Advertisement

In a time of spiraling power and torque, with even mainstream crossover EVs delivering the sort of numbers once the preserve of "proper" sports cars, the old ways of ensuring speed are no longer sufficient. AMG's answer was, quite literally, a hybrid of the old and new methods. Gas, yes, for reasons that include avoiding range anxiety, but electric for its immediacy as well.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Sometimes, though, recipes that should be successful aren't quite as delicious as you expect. I like the C-Class, and I like performance hybrids, and I really liked the S63 version, and yet all the superlatives here don't quite gel into something super.