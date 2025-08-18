Group B Rally Was One Of The Most Exciting Races Ever - Why Was It Discontinued?

The short, exciting era of Group B rally racing ran from 1982 to 1986 and saw impressive engineering, talented drivers, and tight competition. The FIA created this new class of cars to inject fresh life into the World Rally Championship (WRC); Group B rally cars were held to lower homologation standards than Group A cars. Several of the 12 fastest rally cars of all time were Group B entries, including the Audi Quattro and Lancia Rally 137. The FIA — which governs the WRC and Formula 1 racing — established Group B to integrate turbochargers and all-wheel drive and allow for looser homologation requirements.

Group A entries were restricted to models with a production run of at least 5,000 units, but only 200 sales would be necessary to get a car into Group B. Despite the cost and effort involved in developing new rally cars, Group B competitors included Audi, Peugeot, Lancia, and Ford. Here's the history behind Ford's legendary RS200 (and what made it so great). With the combination of insanely powerful cars with minimal safety equipment and crowds that watched from inches off the course, what could possibly go wrong? Group B racing proved to be dangerous to drivers and spectators alike, and two tragic crashes in 1986 forced the FIA to disband the category after that year.