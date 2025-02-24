5 Iconic Rally Cars That Carried The Ford Badge

We can't curate such a list without including one of the most revered cars in the history of rally — the Ford Escort Mk1. This car famously won the London to Mexico World Cup Rally in 1970. Yes, you read that right, the London to Mexico rally. This rally involved over 16,000 miles of driving, passed through over 20 countries, and took six weeks to complete. From almost a hundred starters a Ford Escort 1850 GT Mk1 driven by Finnish driver Hannu Mikkola won the race, and was one of only 23 cars to complete the course. Not content with this feat, the Ford Escort Mk1 also took four of the top six positions, and five of the top 10.

Of course, no matter how grueling, success in one race does not in itself warrant a place in rally's hall of fame. However, right from the outset the Escort Mk1 was an incredible rally machine. A point it proved when it came close to winning the 1968 RAC British Rally in its first competitive outing, only to be defeated by a blown head gasket. It finally won its first RAC Rally honors when Roger Clark and Tony Mason steered their Escort Mk1 to victory in 1972, the first of eight consecutive wins. It's a testament to the car's appeal that a limited production run of 150 new Escort Mk1s was announced in 2024 by Boreham Motorworks.