5 Cars That Use Fake Engine Sounds

Whether it's legal concerns or making enthusiasts feel more at home, fake engine noises serve multiple purposes and are prominently featured on a wide array of makes and models. Typically on EVs and high-performance cars with otherwise underwhelming audio signatures, the general logic behind these noises is often one of either immersion, safety, or both. These artificially created or enhanced noises may be one of the most divisive automotive trends in recent years, with some stating that it's essentially tricking owners and passengers into thinking the car is something that it's not.

However, fake engine sounds do serve a specific purpose on some cars, namely in alerting pedestrians to the car's state of motion. Take an all-electric car, for instance; such a vehicle produces no engine noise when at rest, obviously. Moreover, it can move instantly with no warning since electric motors produce maximum torque from a standstill.

The fake noises themselves come from a variety of sources. Common sense dictates, of course, that an EV cannot produce combustion engine noises; in those cases, the sounds are just artificially generated or pre-recorded, like a video game. In other cars, like several performance BMWs, for example, the sound instead comes from inputs within the engine itself, like plugging a guitar into an amplifier. The sound usually plays through the car's speakers, leading some to manually deactivate it, whereas EVs sometimes play sound via external speakers mounted where the exhaust would be. Polarizing and irritating to some as they may be, a huge variety of models still utilize this technology. Some sound powerful, others subdued, and some just plain sound weird. Let's explore some examples, how the different systems all work, and what practical benefits and detriments each have.