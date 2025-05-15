Is Dodge Reviving The V8 HEMI For The Charger? Here's What We Know

Dodge's latest shift towards EV technology marked one of the most divisive periods of the company's history, with the automaker discontinuing the iconic Hemi engine that once featured in its muscle cars and Ram trucks. But in March 2025, rumors began to indicate the return of the Hemi-powered Charger in late 2026. This news came during troubling economic times for most American carmakers, including Stellantis, which has been among the worst hit by President Trump's tariffs. But it's undoubtedly also a welcome one, as long-time enthusiasts openly criticized the phasing out of the Hemi throughout various model lines back when it was initially announced.

Debuting in 2024, the modern Dodge Charger Daytona was originally designed primarily as an EV, specifically as the first "EV muscle car" ever produced. It represented Dodge's push toward sustainability, a perspective headed by former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. His resignation in December 2024 occurred during a period of financial and executive flux within Stellantis, which saw its shares and stocks plummet in just one fiscal year. In addition, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis also resigned before migrating to Ram after a short hiatus; Kuniskis is known as the "Godfather of the Hellcat," a sign that bodes well for future Hemi trucks.

As for the Charger, while it may receive the Hemi in late 2026, there is no official word as to which specific model will get the engine. Let's explore what we know, as well as discuss Stellantis and Dodge's economic situation and how that might affect the Charger.

