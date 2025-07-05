5 Toyota Models With Non-Toyota Engines

Toyota represents one of the largest consumer goods manufacturers on the planet, a title earned largely through its reputation for producing dependable, low-maintenance cars and trucks for almost a century now. However, Toyota incorporates technology from all over the world into its cars, thanks to the Japanese firm owning other various brands or having stakes in them. Sometimes Toyota even uses other companies' engines under license, or produces complete cars in cooperation with other firms. For instance, Europe's early Toyota Aygo diesel uses a 1.4L Ford Europe/Peugeot engine. Likewise, some Toyota Yaris models are just rebadged Mazda2 hatchbacks and sedans equipped with Mazda engines.

We'd be here all day listing off all the cars badge-engineered by Toyota, with several models by Suzuki, Daihatsu, and more. Therefore, rather than looking at these cars, we'll instead focus on cars that are distinctively Toyota-bodied, or built from the ground-up in collaboration with other manufacturers. This list dates back a remarkable amount of time; in fact, the company's very first production engine was based on a "stovepipe" Chevrolet straight-six and used in its general-purpose trucks and buses like the Toyoda Model G1.

While many manufacturers adopt Toyota engines for their own usage, it's these Toyota examples with foreign engines that seldom get discussed, outside of a few notable cases we'll cover, along with a couple oddballs. We'll list them by the Toyota model, followed by the original manufacturer of its factory engine. Let's take a look at a few examples from least to most well-known in the greater automotive community, starting with a Toyota that actually legally had to feature a foreign-built engine, or face punitive tariffs.