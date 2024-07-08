A Look At Toyota's First Pickup Truck, The Model G1

Arguably, Toyota has made some of the most reliable trucks ever built. Although Toyota Motor Corporation is perhaps best known for manufacturing reliable, fuel efficient sedans and small passenger vehicles, it has indeed been making trucks for the better part of the past 100 years, delivering their first build back in 1935.

Dubbed the Model G1, the first Toyota truck was understandably a far cry from the stylish pickups the Japanese automaker is rolling off the production line these days, in no small part because it was essentially a 20-foot transportation truck designed more for carrying heavy loads from Point A to Point B than moving civilians through the suburbs and city streets. Founder Kiichiro Toyoda and his team had been working up designs for the G1 for some time prior to its release, ultimately basing the build of their prototype on a Ford truck produced for the 1934 model year.

Due to the reportedly hasty turnaround time for production on the G1 prototype, parts from Fords, Chevrolets, and other vehicles were even used to get the truck up and running. As it was, the very first Toyota Model G1 rolled off the assembly line in August 1935. Of course, it did so with a different name on the badge, as Toyota technically didn't exist yet.

[Featured image by Mytho88 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]