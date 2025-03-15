What Does '86' Mean In The Toyota GR86's Name?
First introduced in the 2013 model year, the Toyota 86 marked the company's comeback in the world of affordable sports cars. This peppy little 2+2, co-developed with Subaru, proudly wears the "86" badge in reference to the classic AE86, one of the JDM legends. Originally a model code designating either a Toyota Corolla Levin or Sprinter Trueno ("Trueno" meaning "Thunderclap" in Spanish), the term "86," or "Hachi-Roku" as it's known in Japan (translating to Eight-Six), is the classic boxy Toyota of "Initial-D" fame (and it's not the only vehicle popularized by the "Initial-D" franchise). Its original name denoted the engine family (A), a Corolla model (E), the generation of Corolla (E80), and the specific designation within that model (6). Widely praised for its balance, handling, and timeless looks, this car garnered a massive cult following due to its many appearances in anime, manga, video games, and popular JDM car culture around the world.
To honor such an iconic name, Toyota developed the new GR 86 (GR86 as of 2021) as a spiritual successor, utilizing the formula that made the original such a beloved car. Coupled with an entry-level price tag, this engendered a whole new generation to the "86" name, crafting an entirely new culture that remains closely tied with that behind the original AE86. As such, similar to the original, the new GR86 appears in various forms of popular media, such as games, movies, and anime. What's more, Toyota actively encourages this overlap, currently producing the "TRUENO Edition" trim package for the GR86 in the classic black striped livery. Let's explore more about this car and how it pays tribute to a piece of automotive history.
Carrying the torch: a comparison between the two 86 Toyotas
The general theme behind the new GR86 mirrors what made the classic so well-regarded – namely, both vehicles are inexpensive, front-engine rear-drive, equipped with a manual transmission and limited-slip differential, and have excellent weight distribution. Both also feature rev-happy engines, with the original 4A-GE hitting 7700 RPM from the factory. The 4A-GE is a legendary Toyota powerplant in its own right. However, it remains a highly underpowered engine in a sports car, much less a ~40-year-old one. And so an original AE86 would get utterly dominated by the newer GR86 in any direct competition. That's not to say it's a poor driving car, just that a Corolla from the 1980s poses no direct threat to a brand-new 2+2 sports car in terms of outright performance.
That's only one piece of the puzzle of what ties these two together. As mentioned before, these cars share much of the same general features in terms of layout and design purpose. The ultimate goal wasn't to create a vehicle that exactly replicated that of an AE86 in terms of performance but rather what sort of experience it offered the driver. The original AE86, which debuted in 1983, offered a performance-oriented option for the average owner – something that was reasonably priced, trendy, and fun to drive. The GR86 very much mirrors this philosophy, with a relatively low MSRP entry-point, plus a thriving tuner subculture and a well-built platform to tie it all together. Much as the AE86 of old represented many young people's first affordable sports car, so does the new GR86. In that way, the "86" signifies Toyota's desire to carry on the legacy behind the original car's philosophy.