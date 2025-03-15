What Does '86' Mean In The Toyota GR86's Name?

First introduced in the 2013 model year, the Toyota 86 marked the company's comeback in the world of affordable sports cars. This peppy little 2+2, co-developed with Subaru, proudly wears the "86" badge in reference to the classic AE86, one of the JDM legends. Originally a model code designating either a Toyota Corolla Levin or Sprinter Trueno ("Trueno" meaning "Thunderclap" in Spanish), the term "86," or "Hachi-Roku" as it's known in Japan (translating to Eight-Six), is the classic boxy Toyota of "Initial-D" fame (and it's not the only vehicle popularized by the "Initial-D" franchise). Its original name denoted the engine family (A), a Corolla model (E), the generation of Corolla (E80), and the specific designation within that model (6). Widely praised for its balance, handling, and timeless looks, this car garnered a massive cult following due to its many appearances in anime, manga, video games, and popular JDM car culture around the world.

To honor such an iconic name, Toyota developed the new GR 86 (GR86 as of 2021) as a spiritual successor, utilizing the formula that made the original such a beloved car. Coupled with an entry-level price tag, this engendered a whole new generation to the "86" name, crafting an entirely new culture that remains closely tied with that behind the original AE86. As such, similar to the original, the new GR86 appears in various forms of popular media, such as games, movies, and anime. What's more, Toyota actively encourages this overlap, currently producing the "TRUENO Edition" trim package for the GR86 in the classic black striped livery. Let's explore more about this car and how it pays tribute to a piece of automotive history.

