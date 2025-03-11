Why Is The Toyota MK5 Supra Called A BMW?

Currently one of the most common jokes in the car world, you'll often hear people referring to the Toyota GR Supra as a BMW. Many car enthusiasts were surprised when the fifth generation Supra was announced, which includes plenty of BMW parts — most notoriously, its B48 and B58 engines, both of which are supplied by BMW. This new ideation of the popular sports car was the result of a collaboration between the Japanese and German automakers, which appeared to strip the Supra of its roots. However, teaming up with BMW was the only way to keep the Supra's inline-six engine, according to its Chief Engineer, Tetsuya Tada.

Advertisement

BMW is one of the only remaining sources of an inline-six engine, so Toyota reached out for a car collaboration. Tada told Japanese Nostalgic Car in an interview that keeping the inline-six was very important for Toyota. Engineer Ichiro Suzuki once told him: "A sports car must have an inline-six." For this reason, Toyota valued getting out a sports car with that engine over having a totally Toyota-built car.

Tada continued: "One day even diehard Toyota fans will understand this decision. It's really important to be a stickler, but if you are too strict, you will have nothing. It's a reality that the Supra could have disappeared forever. Now I want to support this car for next 20 to 30 years."

Advertisement