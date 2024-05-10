Who Makes The B58 Engine In The Toyota Supra & How Much Horsepower Does It Have?
When the highly anticipated fifth-gen Toyota Supra debuted in 2019, many questioned the bones and mechanicals underneath its shapely body. In case you're unaware, the new A90/A91 Toyota GR Supra resulted from a collaboration between Toyota and German automaker BMW, sharing its platform with the G29 BMW Z4 roadster.
Skeptics went as far as to say that the Supra is a re-bodied BMW Z4 with a Toyota badge and a hardtop roof. Exacerbating the matter is the underpowered B58 3.0-liter inline-six engine upon launch, with only 335 horsepower versus the BMW Z4's 382 horsepower. Toyota listened in 2021 and updated the Supra's power figures to match the BMWs.
In a 2019 interview with Japanese Nostalgic Car, the Toyota Supra's chief engineer, Tetsuya Tada, revealed that despite sharing platforms and mechanicals, all the tuning for the new Supra, including settings for the engine, gearbox, steering, and body rigidity, are all Toyota.
2024 Toyota GR Supra: Powered by BMW
The 2024 Toyota GR Supra has a B48 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Supra 3.0 has the B58 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque. German carmaker BMW supplies both engines for the Supra, while the eight-speed automatic transmission is from German technology company ZF.
Meanwhile, the Supra 3.0 and Premium grades are available with a six-speed manual transmission. Channeling all 382 horses to the rear wheels, Toyota claims the GR Supra 3.0 could go from zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds (M/T) and 3.9 seconds (A/T), respectively, while the smaller 2.0-liter turbocharged engine clocks in at 5.0 seconds from zero to 60 mph.
Tugging at the heartstrings of longtime Supra fans is the 45th Anniversary Edition GR Supra. It has styling elements that hark back to the MkIV Supra from the original Fast & Furious Hollywood flick, the orange droptop that the late Paul Walker drove to greatness on the big screen. The 45th Anniversary GR Supra includes an adjustable rear spoiler, bespoke 19-inch wheels, and black side panel graphics, to mention a few.