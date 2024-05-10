Who Makes The B58 Engine In The Toyota Supra & How Much Horsepower Does It Have?

When the highly anticipated fifth-gen Toyota Supra debuted in 2019, many questioned the bones and mechanicals underneath its shapely body. In case you're unaware, the new A90/A91 Toyota GR Supra resulted from a collaboration between Toyota and German automaker BMW, sharing its platform with the G29 BMW Z4 roadster.

Skeptics went as far as to say that the Supra is a re-bodied BMW Z4 with a Toyota badge and a hardtop roof. Exacerbating the matter is the underpowered B58 3.0-liter inline-six engine upon launch, with only 335 horsepower versus the BMW Z4's 382 horsepower. Toyota listened in 2021 and updated the Supra's power figures to match the BMWs.

In a 2019 interview with Japanese Nostalgic Car, the Toyota Supra's chief engineer, Tetsuya Tada, revealed that despite sharing platforms and mechanicals, all the tuning for the new Supra, including settings for the engine, gearbox, steering, and body rigidity, are all Toyota.