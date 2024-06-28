Here's Why The BMW i8 Was Discontinued

More and more car companies are moving toward electric vehicles. It doesn't really matter where the company is based or what economic market it's catering to. There is just a strong push towards EVs, whether the motivation is to be more environmentally conscious, latch onto a trend, or just diversify the fuel options available to their customers. One of the companies that has built up a fairly solid line of EVs is the German automaker BMW. As of right now, the company has four all-electric vehicles in its stable under what is called the "i" brand. With the exception of the iX, which was purposefully built to be an electric vehicle, the other i-branded vehicles, such as the i7, are just electric versions of BMW vehicles that can also be gas-powered.

The BMW i stable used to feature other vehicles as well. One of those was the BMW i8, which debuted in the 2014 model year and was discontinued after 2020. This was the sole sports car offered on the line, and it received a healthy amount of praise over the years, including from SlashGear. The BMW i8 was an aesthetically beautiful luxury vehicle that seemed like it could be at the forefront of the company's i brand. However, it was quietly pushed aside after just a few years. BMW has not explicitly stated why it ceased production on the i8, which leaves us to wonder about why and how this could have happened. Well, that's exactly what we're going to do. Let's go back to the BMW i8's time in the sun and see if we can figure out where it all went wrong.