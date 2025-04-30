6 Car Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Volkswagen

Ever since the company was founded in 1937 by the German Labor Front, Volkswagen has developed into one of the largest automakers on the planet. Still producing its vehicles in Wolfsburg, the city where the brand's first-ever factory was constructed in 1938, the iconic German manufacturer has established its presence in many different markets, both through its in-house vehicles and the brands that it has acquired over the years.

Volkswagen has created some of the most influential cars in automotive history, starting with introducing what we now recognize as the Beetle in 1938. Designed by Ferdinand Porsche himself, it was intended as an affordable, practical car that everyone could own and use — the people's car. World War II limited the planned production of the Volkswagen, but sales of the Beetle topped 23 million by the time it was discontinued in 2019. The success helped pave the way for Volkswagen's future launches, and the brand now competes at the top of ultra-competitive segments in the industry with models such as the Tiguan and the Jetta.

Aside from those covered in this list, Volkswagen also owns Skoda, which sells cars in key European and Asian markets but has no current plans to enter the U.S. The German manufacturer has also made significant investments in startups such as Rivian, with a first-time investment of a whopping $1 billion. They also acquired the major motorcycle brand Ducati in 2012, and owned Bugatti until they sold the brand to Rimac in 2021.

Turning back to the established brands under its ownership, here are six brands you might not have thought were related to Volkswagen.