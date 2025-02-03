How Are Rivian SUVs Powered? A Look At What Gives Life To The R1T & R1S

The Rivian R1T (the pickup truck version) and the Rivian R1S (the SUV version) are electric vehicles that are built on a common platform. Rivian recently unveiled its second-generation R1 EVs, which may look identical to the originals but have been extensively reworked underneath their skins.

Rivian EVs are powered by various combinations of at least two and as many as four electric motors that are located in the front and the rear of the vehicles, making every Rivian an all-wheel drive vehicle. These are known as the Dual-Motor, Tri-Motor (new for the second generation), and Quad-Motor configurations. Instead of buying their Quad-Motors from Bosch, as they did for the first generation, all the motors that power the current generation of Rivians are completely designed, engineered, and manufactured by Rivian staff.

The entry-level Dual-Motor R1, with an engine in front and one in the rear, comes with a power rating of 665 horsepower. This is enough to generate a zero-to-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds in the Performance model. The Tri-Motor R1 puts two engines in the rear and one in the front, upgrading the power output to 850 horsepower. This brings the zero-to-60 mph time down to 2.9 seconds in the Tri-Motor R1T. Finally, the Quad-Motor R1 ups the ante to an awe-inspiring 1,025 horsepower, which when used with the Rivian's Launch Mode, produces a zero-to-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 10.5 seconds.

