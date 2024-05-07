Where Are Rivian Trucks Made And Who Owns The Company?

With a new electric vehicle manufacturer entering the market on the regular, it's getting harder and harder to keep track of them all. But one of the companies that has made a bigger splash than most in the EV game is Rivian Automotive, whose primary focus in the automobile market is producing slick electronic trucks, SUVs, and delivery vans.

As for that last category, you've surely seen countless electric Rivian vans in action, as they are regularly used by Amazon drivers making home deliveries. It may please some of you to know that those electronic vehicles were actually manufactured in the United States. Yes, Rivian is also an American company, having been founded by engineer RJ Scaringe in his home state of Florida. These days, Rivian calls the current EV mecca of Southern California home, having set up headquarters in Irvine in 2021.

Despite being headquartered in Southern California, Rivian does not manufacture its line of electric trucks and vans there. Rather, the company bought and completely refurbished an abandoned Mitsubishi automobile plant in Normal, Illinois, and has been building its cars there for the past few years. Though Rivian continues to grow by leaps and bounds, vehicles will likely be rolling off the Illinois production line for many more years to come. That's particularly true as Rivian bosses recently opted to pause construction on their planned $5 billion manufacturing facility that's been in the works outside Atlanta, Georgia.