5 Of The Coolest Features On Rivian Vehicles

Although Rivian isn't as big as Tesla, it's one of its biggest competitors in the all-EV space, especially as it beat the latter by two years in bringing an EV pickup to market with the Rivian R1T. Today, its lineup consists of two models: the Rivian R1T pickup and the Rivian R1S, its full-size SUV version. Aside from these expensive, top-of-the-line models, Rivian also plans to launch two more affordable models: the mid-size R2, arriving in the first half of 2026, and the compact R3 and R3X SUVs.

Despite the Rivian R1T besting other tried-and-tested brands in the 2023 Rebelle Rally, the lack of a nationwide charging infrastructure, range anxiety, and extreme weather are still some of the problems holding back electric trucks from the overlanding and off-road lifestyle. In fact, these are the same issues the Donut Media team encountered when they drove 100 miles off the beaten track in a Cybertruck.

Nevertheless, Rivian focuses its trucks and SUVs on the off-road lifestyle. To do this (and to justify its high price point), Rivian models have many features that you wouldn't find from other car makers. So, these are some of the coolest features we've seen so far on Rivian cars.