5 Of The Coolest Features On Rivian Vehicles
Although Rivian isn't as big as Tesla, it's one of its biggest competitors in the all-EV space, especially as it beat the latter by two years in bringing an EV pickup to market with the Rivian R1T. Today, its lineup consists of two models: the Rivian R1T pickup and the Rivian R1S, its full-size SUV version. Aside from these expensive, top-of-the-line models, Rivian also plans to launch two more affordable models: the mid-size R2, arriving in the first half of 2026, and the compact R3 and R3X SUVs.
Despite the Rivian R1T besting other tried-and-tested brands in the 2023 Rebelle Rally, the lack of a nationwide charging infrastructure, range anxiety, and extreme weather are still some of the problems holding back electric trucks from the overlanding and off-road lifestyle. In fact, these are the same issues the Donut Media team encountered when they drove 100 miles off the beaten track in a Cybertruck.
Nevertheless, Rivian focuses its trucks and SUVs on the off-road lifestyle. To do this (and to justify its high price point), Rivian models have many features that you wouldn't find from other car makers. So, these are some of the coolest features we've seen so far on Rivian cars.
The Rivian R1T's Gear Tunnel
When Rivian announced the R1T, the Gear Tunnel was one of the truck's key features. This 65-inch long storage space between the cab and the rear wheels allows you to transport and store long, outsized equipment like surfboards and golf bags. It's also useful for other accessories to improve your off-road and camping trips.
One notable accessory that Rivian had planned to sell for owners to install in the Gear Tunnel was the Camp Kitchen: a complete modular kitchen set that featured two cooktops, a sink, a water tank, and food preparation areas. Unfortunately, Rivian canceled this accessory to focus on delivering vehicles. They did recently announce that it's bringing back the Camp Kitchen as the Travel Kitchen, and it will attach to the back of the vehicle instead of the Gear Tunnel.
Nevertheless, the R1T still has a huge space that can accommodate different gear. And, if you're okay with non-Rivian branded accessories, Thunderbolt Adventure Supply offers a Rivian R1T-compatible Camp Kitchen with Gear Sled. So, if you can't wait for the new Rivian Travel Kitchen, you can get this one instead and start cooking from the side of your R1T today.
Pull-out Rivian Torch in the driver-side door
One of the simple luxuries Rolls-Royce is known for is the bespoke umbrella stored in the driver's door, which you'll find in the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost. While this is a sensible feature for Rolls-Royce owners (and its drivers who will use that to keep them dry), Rivian, being an outdoor lifestyle car maker, instead put a Rivian Torch in the driver's door.
This handy 1,000-lumen flashlight is available on the R1T and R1S, giving you light for up to 18 hours on a single charge. It will also automatically recharge when you replace it in its cradle in the driver-side door, so you'll always have a full charge every time you use it. You can also buy a Rivian Torch as a separate unit at the Rivian Gear Shop, where you can get it with a charger if you want to keep it at your house or shed.
Despite being a simple feature, many drivers would appreciate the Rivian Torch, especially if you are camping overnight and need a flashlight to set up your gear in the dark. That way, you don't have to rely on your car's headlights, especially if parked away from your location.
Built-in air compressor for tire inflation and more
In 2023, Agero reported that over 30% of new cars on the market no longer have spare tires. While getting a flat tire is not likely an issue you worry about daily, it's good to have a solution to tire problems so you don't have to wait for rescue if you experience one.
Unfortunately, the Rivian R1T and R1S do not come standard with spare tires. You can purchase a full-size (for the R1T) or compact (for the R1s) spare tire that fits in a compartment in the vehicle. But even if you didn't purchase that option, Rivian does not leave you stranded because both models have a built-in air compressor.
If you encounter a tire issue, you can use this air compressor and a tire repair kit to get you back on the road. But more than that, the air compressor also has other uses. Is your gear dirty before packing it up? Use the air compressor to dust it off. Are your jackets wet after hiking in the rain, and you don't want to make a mess in the car? Blow off the water with the air compressor. Do you want to inflate an air bed (or pool) but forget to bring its motor? Air compressor.
Standard panoramic glass roof on all models
Glass roofs are often the hallmark of premium vehicles and are usually only found on top trims of some car models. However, on the R1T and the R1S, all trim levels have a panoramic glass roof. So, whether you pick the base dual-motor R1T or a fully-featured quad-motor R1S, you won't feel you're getting the shorter end of the trim-level stick.
This panoramic glass roof makes the vehicle feel airy and spacious, especially as you drive across trails and dirt paths. And with the second- and third-row seats on the R1S folding almost entirely flat, you can set up a mattress in the back of the car, allowing you to enjoy looking up at the night sky while in the car's safety.
Unfortunately, if you're not a fan of panoramic glass roofs, Rivian doesn't offer any other roof option for now. Unlike most other SUVs with this feature, it also does not include a retractable sunshade, nor does it have photochromic glass — even as an option.
The Rivian R2's rear Bike Mount + Accessory ports
While the R1T and R1S offer several unique features, it doesn't mean that Rivian is stopping there. In fact, we're already eyeing the upcoming R2, and we see several new features we like that aren't found in Rivian's current lineup.
The feature we're most excited about is the Bike Mount + Accessory ports at the back of the R2. The accessory ports are two slots built into the rear bumper of the R2 that support a removable Bike Mount that can carry two bicycles.
While the Bike Mount is likely an option, we hope the Accessory ports will be standard in the R2. That's because if you're creative and handy with tools, you can create your own accessories for the R2, and you don't need to install a mounting rack to the SUV as it already has one. Third-party manufacturers could also make other accessories that could easily slip into the Accessory ports, further increasing the utility of the Rivian R2.