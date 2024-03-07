Rivian Is Bringing Back Its Strangest (And Coolest) Accessory, With A Few New Upgrades

Rivian may have three new EVs on the roadmap, but it's also promising a fresh batch of accessories that its existing R1T and R1S owners can enjoy too, including a reboot of one of the automaker's weirdest and most memorable add-ons. The new Rivian Travel Kitchen promises to turn the electric cars into a mobile cook station, tapping the power of the EVs' own batteries for juice.

If the idea of whipping up some haute cuisine while out in the wilderness sounds familiar, it's because this isn't Rivian's first attempt at the idea of a portable kitchen. Back when it first unveiled the R1T, its original electric truck, one of the more outlandish accessories promised was the Rivian Camp Kitchen. Designed to slot into the EV pickup's so-called Gear Tunnel — the cross-body storage cubby between the cab and the rear wheels — the Camp Kitchen would slide out and offer a small sink and an induction cook surface.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

It quickly came to symbolize the flexibility of an electric truck platform, tapping the R1T's own battery for power. Rivian leaned into the idea heavily, too: Meals at the first drive event for the R1T were cooked on the Camp Kitchen, a real-world demonstration of something no gas pickup was offering.

Unfortunately for chefs with a love of the great outdoors, that possibility never actually happened. After a price increase to a hefty $6,750, Rivian pulled the Camp Kitchen from its online store and promised a redesign.