Everything You Need To Know About Scout Motors

Scout Motors has had two lives, one beginning over 50 years ago and a recent reincarnation. That's more chances than most car companies get, and is testament to its influence in the sport utility vehicle market. But the words "sport utility" weren't exactly commonplace among the public in the early 1960s. That's when International Harvester sought to create a compact pickup truck intended to compete with Jeep in a market that was just beginning to emerge.

Harvester was new at it too, and more known for producing farm equipment, commercial trucks, and construction vehicles. Nevertheless, the Scout was released to the public in 1961, shaking up the automobile landscape and becoming a precursor to modern SUVs. Marketed as having better flexibility and performance, the Scout came with a fold-down windshield and removable hard tops, giving drivers the option of a light pickup with a five-foot bed and up to an 800-pound payload, or a full-length roof and a covered cargo area. The brand produced hundreds of thousands of Scouts in various models for the next 20 years, and ultimately proved to be a challenge to Jeep, the Toyota Land Cruiser, and the Ford Bronco, among others. But by 1980, they faced production cost issues, as well as a looming labor strike, and Harvester shut down production of the Scout.

[Featured image by Jeremy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled |CC BY-SA 2.0]