Chrysler Built An Awesome Hemi-Powered Muscle Sedan, But Nobody Wanted It

The Chrysler 300 was always the more refined and stately option when it came to sedans from Stellantis — the now-parent company of both Dodge and Chrysler. While mechanically identical to the Dodge Challenger and Charger, the 300 had cleaner lines, more luxury options, and a few designer trims to boot. Still, the Chrysler 300 was essentially a Dodge Charger that took a shower, put on an Armani suit, and cut its hair.

While the Charger and Challenger twins had seemingly dozens of special editions and factory speed upgrades — namely the (in)famous supercharged 700-plus horsepower Hellcat and Demon versions — the Chrysler 300 was mostly left out of the performance conversation. The last model year for the 300 will be 2023, and Chrysler is sending it off with a bang — but for most of the 300's tenure here on planet Earth, the hottest 300 was equipped with a 5.7L V8 and that was about it. However, for a brief time in the early 2010s, seemingly out of nowhere, Chrysler unveiled the Chrysler 300 SRT, the fastest and meanest 300 ever produced.