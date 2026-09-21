4 Common Problems With Turbocharged Engines

A turbocharged engine in a vehicle can deliver a range of benefits. Greater power from a relatively small engine is perhaps the most well-known of these advantages. That's not to say turbos aren't without their potential downsides. The drawbacks of a turbo can range from increased upfront costs to potential engine damage. In addition, if you install a turbocharger in your vehicle (or buy a vehicle with one already installed), you may run into certain common problems with turbocharged engines that are important to be aware of.

This isn't meant to discourage you from owning a vehicle with a turbo. The problems here are often fixable, particularly if you make a point of addressing them early. That's vital to remember. Knowing the types of problems that can arise with turbocharged engines allows you to anticipate them and respond to them promptly. Failure to do so could result in more significant long-term engine woes.

That doesn't need to happen if you bring your vehicle in for service at the first sign of turbocharger engine problems. In fact, it may be possible to avoid certain problems common among turbocharged engines if you conduct thorough research before buying a vehicle with a turbo.