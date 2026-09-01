5 Advantages Of Turbochargers You Should Know About

Not much evokes the image of performance and sportiness in a car more than hearing the word "turbo" in the name. In fact, the word has transcended well beyond automotive culture over the past five decades or so, now being used to label anything to do with going fast. A turbo button on your controller, turbo boosters on sci-fi rocket ships, doing work at turbo speeds, the list goes on. It's a bit of a stereotype that anything turbo is fast, but there's actually a lot of truth to that.

Turbochargers are complicated, somewhat convoluted devices to understand at a glance. They essentially take a car's exhaust gases and turn it into power, somehow. The devices have a long and storied history of improving performance, with the first production turbo car being the 1962 Oldsmobile Jetfire — these early turbos, like all innovative designs, had plenty of teething issues. Modern turbos, by comparison, are far more efficient, precisely-built, and deliver more power out of smaller packages than ever before. If you see a car with over 1,000 hp, chances are it's got at least one turbo under the hood.

On paper, turbochargers are the greatest thing since sliced bread. They reclaim free energy that would otherwise be wasted as exhaust; that's an amazing concept. Sure, nothing is perfect, especially in older or more niche setups. Turbos have a lot of cons; they're somewhat finicky, complicated, and generally have specific requirements like certain grades of gas or oil. But there's a reason why they're so desirable — several, actually. From power to modern anti-lag systems, let's discuss these all in detail.