Are Four-Cylinder Engines Better Than Three-Cylinder Ones?

It's an argument practically as old as the combustion engine itself: What's the best configuration of cylinders? V6 or V8, V8 or V12, straight engines versus V engines, and so on. And, in this case, an inline-4 or an inline-3? At first glance, it appears to be a simple answer — four cylinders are better because there's a higher cylinder count. More cylinders, more displacement, more power, more good, right? But the further we dive down the rabbit hole, the more nuanced the answer becomes.

First of all, what are you using the engine for? A three-cylinder engine will be more compact and suitable for city cars, whereas a four-cylinder engine is more general-purpose. Are the displacements the same — do you have three large cylinders or four small cylinders? What about factors like fuel economy, smoothness, simplicity, and so on? Each configuration holds its own unique advantages and disadvantages, which we'll discuss in detail.

In short, there is no simple answer here because it's ultimately about the engine's application. A three-cylinder will never work in, say, an American SUV; conversely, a four-cylinder is too big for a tiny kei car or a European subcompact. So individual regions and owners may favor one over the other for their own needs. However, generally speaking, four cylinders is the sweet spot, owing to its simplicity, mature technology, and versatility. It may not be better at everything, but there's a reason why many cars have featured four-cylinder configurations since the technical marvel that was the Ford Model T's four-cylinder engine.