Are Turbo Engines Better Than Naturally Aspirated Ones?

Two of the most common engine configurations you'll find these days are naturally aspirated and turbocharged. In short, a naturally-aspirated engine (also known as an NA engine) breathes atmospheric air through the intake. A turbocharged engine has a turbo that basically acts as an air compressor, forcing more air into the engine than would otherwise be possible. Turbos allow the engine to produce more power for a given displacement — in other words, a 2-liter turbo engine can produce power similar to a 4-liter NA engine, given enough boost.

Each configuration has its advantages and disadvantages, both in terms of the driving experience and mechanical function, and I'll go over each in detail. A naturally aspirated engine will have to be large and heavy to produce the same amount of power as a turbocharged engine, but it'll also be simpler and cheaper. Turbocharged engines, by necessity, have more components (and thus more failure points), but the engines can fit inside smaller bays. So you'll often see such engines tucked inside small sports cars, or cars with more aerodynamically-shaped front ends like high-end economy cars and crossovers. Conversely, cheap cars, trucks, and muscle cars generally stick with naturally aspirated engines.

Which is better, though, turbocharged or NA? Well, as someone who studied cars for the vast majority of her life and worked as a mechanic, I've worked around and have intimate knowledge of both configurations and what they each bring to the table. And for my money, I say turbocharged. Do both have advantages and disadvantages? Yes, and it's not a universal answer for everyone. But objectively, I believe that a turbocharged engine, despite the additional expense and complexity, wins out over NA, and here's why.