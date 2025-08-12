Does A Turbocharger Hurt Your Engine's Reliability? What To Know Before Upgrading

Thinking of slapping a turbo on your car? If so, then you may have heard both sides of the argument. Some gearheads say it's a cheat code for power. Others think you're basically signing your engine's death warrant. So, which is it? Is a turbocharged engine less reliable?

Well, the short answer is yes, even though there have been many reliable turbocharged engines. A turbocharger can affect reliability, but that doesn't always have to be the case. It depends on how it's fitted, the condition of the engine, and even how you drive once the boost kicks in. Think of it like this: Bolting on a turbo is more like asking your engine to pull double shifts without clocking out. That means more heat, more pressure, and more stress on components that may not be able to take it. If the oil system can't keep up, or your cooling setup is weak, then that extra power might start to cause some damage. Not immediately, but gradually, by the day.

That said, millions of factory-turbo cars run just fine for years. The trouble usually starts when people slap on a cheap aftermarket kit, skip the internals, and then go full throttle every chance they get. That's where things break, and that's when the whole turbos-kill-engines narrative starts to make sense. So, it's not all about the turbo, but also how everything else checks out — the build quality, the engine's condition, maintenance, you name it.